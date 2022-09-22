29th annual Multicultural Fair returns

MEDFORD, Ore. —The 29th annual Multicultural Fair is back in Medford, for the first time since 2019.

It’s all happening Saturday from 10 to 4, at Pear Blossom Park in Medford.

Admission is free and will feature food from all over the world, music, and much more.

Organizers say it hopes to bring the community together to celebrate diversity.

“Culture is everywhere, and what we’re appreciating is the music, the dance, the food, and the conversations that we will have at the fair,” said organizer, Debra Lee.

For more information on the celebration, visit the Greater Medford Multicultural Facebook page.