$2k reward for info leading to individual using pellet gun to kill deer

ROSEBURG, Ore.- The reward for information leading to the individual using pellet guns to harass and kill deer in Roseburg climb to $2 thousand.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, multiple Black Tailed Deer carcasses were found in the Meadows neighborhood.

At least one deer died from a pellet lodged in its lung.

The Oregon Hunters Association is offering $2 thousand cash or four ODFW hunter preference points for info that leads to an arrest or citation in any of the incidents.

To report a tip call 800-452-7888 or *677.

