2nd annual Heart of the Rogue festival kicks off

MEDFORD, Ore. – The second annual Heart of the Rogue festival kicked off Friday afternoon in Medford’s Pear Blossom Park.

Community members and local businesses came together to celebrate with food, drinks, and vendor booths.

Live music is also planned for each day of the festival.

Event organizers say they are excited to put on this two-day festival despite predicted wet weather.

“We are Oregonians so we are used to the change in weather a little bit,” said Heart of the Rogue Director Maclayne De Mello. “It’s a little unfortunate that it is raining but we’re here to still have a great time and make lasting memories.”

Heart of the rogue continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pear Blossom Park.

For a full breakdown of events and performances, go to TravelMedford.com.

