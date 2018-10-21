2nd annual Trunk or Treat

Families dressed up in their favorite halloween costumes, all while trick or treating at decorated cars and trucks.
The event featured live music, food vendors, and much more.
Organizers say the family-fun event is a great way to get in the spirit of halloween.
” We have food, entertainment, wine, beer, go through the pumpkin patch, and trunk and treat from cars. It’s a great day,”
said Pam Gibson, venue coordinator.
More than 1,000 people were in attendance.
