2nd Gentleman Emhoff to convene antisemitism meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is convening an antisemitism summit at the White House Wednesday.

Planning has been underway for weeks, but the event comes amid a series of antisemitic comments from Rapper Kanye West and news that former President Trump recently hosted West, along with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, at a Mar-a-Lago dinner.

Emhoff, the first Jewish person in his position, said last week that every day things get worse and that Jews of his generation thought this type of antisemitism was behind them.

Wednesday’s roundtable will include leaders of 13 different groups, including the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish on Campus.