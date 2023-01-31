Public hearing on proposed Medford casino happening this week

Posted by Jenna King January 30, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. —The community will have the chance to voice its thoughts on a proposed casino development in south Medford Tuesday. The Coquille Tribe hopes to turn Roxy Ann Lanes into a 30,000-square-foot casino.

A second virtual hearing is being held at 5:30 Tuesday night. The purpose is to receive comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement. Some environmental issues addressed by the BIA include geology and soils, water resources, air quality, transportation, and more.

Medford city attorney Eric Mitton says ultimately the federal government will decide if the land is placed into trust, not the city.

“We’re looking at this, we’re analyzing, we’re working on coming up with what we think would make the city whole in terms of services provided to sovereign land and the financial consequences that coincide with that,” said Mitton.

The BIA says it will run until the last public comment is shared.  It was not available for an interview Monday.

Jenna King
