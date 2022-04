JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday for the Britt Festival’s latest announcement of summer concerts.

That announcement included some big names, including Sarah McLachlan, Leann Rimes, and more.

However, Britt says to beware of expensive third-party sellers and to buy tickets straight from http://www.brittfest.org

You can also check out the festival’s entire summer lineup while you’re there.