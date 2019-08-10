3 crashes reported on I-5 in wake of thunderstorm

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – Drivers are being warned about slick road conditions following rainstorms in southwest Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said while a storm was rolling over the Rogue Valley Friday afternoon, at least three drivers lost control on Interstate 5 on summits north of Grants Pass.
Rainfall has the potential to draw up oils and grime from the road surface, making is slick for vehicles that are traveling too fast or with poor tire treads.
ODOT provided the following tips when road conditions are less than favorable:
- Watch for hydroplaning conditions. If you hydroplane, ease off the gas, gently apply the brakes and steer straight ahead.
- Keep your distance. If it hasn’t rained in a while, road surfaces will be slick.
- Turn on your headlights to improve visibility.
- Disengage your cruise control.
- Slow down, especially through high water. Driving through several inches of water at high speed can cause you to lose control of the car.
- Check your wipers for signs of damage. Replace wiper blades regularly.
- Check your brakes. After driving through a puddle, check that brakes are working properly by tapping them gently a few times.
- Make sure tires are in good condition and are at the recommended inflation level. Tires should have a recommended 2/32 of an inch tread depth at any two adjacent grooves. Driving on over-inflated or under-inflated tires reduces traction and control on wet pavement.
- Make sure your defroster is functioning properly, especially if you haven’t used it in a while.