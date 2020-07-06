3 dead, numerous others missing after Idaho plane collision

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – At least three people were killed and five others are missing after two planes collided over a lake in Idaho.
The accident happened Sunday afternoon over Lake Coeur D’Alene.
Authorities say two of the victims were pulled from the water before the planes sank but believe there could be more victims.
They say it’s possible a total of eight passengers and crew were on the two planes including three children.
Dive teams were able to locate a third victim along with the wreckage in about 127 feet of water.
The National Transportation Safety Board is assisting with the investigation.