3 hikers rescued from Mount Shasta

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Three lost hikers were rescued after spending the night on Mount Shasta.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office said a group of three hikers summited the mountain at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. They turned around and started hiking back down, hoping to reach their car before dark. However, when it appeared they were running out of time, they Googled a faster route down.
According to the sheriff’s office, one of the hikers became separated on the way down the new route. Now dark, the two other hikers decided to call 9-1-1 for help.
Search and rescue crews were dispatched immediately to the area, but they weren’t able to find any of the hikers.
On Sunday morning, a larger search effort was started. Two of the hikers were found alive and well, but the third hiker was still missing.
With the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter, the third hiker was found at about 11:00 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
The sheriff’s office said two of the men were wearing winter clothing, but one was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.
“We would like to remind everyone that you should make a plan in advance for any wilderness excursions,” SCSO said. “Dress accordingly, safely and always bring food and water. Make a plan for your route, emergency contingency, and always notify a friend or family member of your plan.”