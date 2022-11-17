3 hospitalized after house explosion in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A home was destroyed in an explosion southwest of Grants Pass.

Rural Metro Fire said just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, an explosion was heard and felt around a home in the 11000 block of Redwood Highway.

Multiple agencies reportedly converged on the scene and found the home completely destroyed and on fire.

According to RMF, three occupants of the home were sent to a hospital. The list of injuries included burns and trauma, firefighters said.

The fire was fully extinguished after the patients were transported.

“Investigators are on scene attempting to identify the cause of the blast,” Rural Metro Fire said. “Updates may follow if info is available for release.”