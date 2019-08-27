3 hospitalized after Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Three people were taken to a local hospital after a crash east of Selma.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said on the morning of August 27, firefighters and EMTs responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Deer Creek Road and Crooks Creek Road.
According to IVFD, a white sedan appears to have plowed through an intersection and went off the road.
Firefighters commented this type of crash happens so often at that intersection, a rock barrier was built keep vehicles from going into the adjacent field.
After the latest crash, three patients involved were taken to Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.