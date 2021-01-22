3 killed in Highway 140 crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Three people died in a head-on crash in Klamath County.
Oregon State Police said at about 8:00 on the morning of January 21, 36-year-old KC Brock of Central Point was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on Highway 140W. When he approached milepost 43 near Klamath Lake, he reportedly tried to pass a semi-truck and trailer in a no-passing zone. That’s when Brock’s vehicle struck an oncoming Dodge Dakota driven by 53-year-old Charles Lundy of Klamath Falls.
According to OSP, Brock was killed in the head-on crash along with Lundy and his passenger, 59-year-old Betty Bishop of Medford.
Brock’s 27-year-old passenger survived and was taken hospitalized with unspecified injuries.
OSP provided no further information about the crash.