3 men indicted for federal hate crimes in death of Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN County, Ga. (NBC) – Three Georgia men awaiting trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery have now been charged with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in the death.
Travis McMichael, 35; his father, Gregory McMichael, 65; and William Roddie Bryan, 51; were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.
The indictment also charges the McMichaels with separate counts of using firearms during that crime of violence.
Arbery, 25, was killed as he was jogging on a public street in a Brunswick neighborhood in February of 2020.
Investigators say the McMichaels and Bryan were armed when they used their pickup trucks to chase down Arbery, trap him, and then kill him.
Federal attorneys say the kidnapping charge stems from all three men restricting Arbery’s movement and escape.
No trial date has been set in the state’s case.