3 million people could lose food stamps under Trump administration proposal, reports say

CNN reports the Agriculture Department is floating the idea of cutting back the “broad-based categorical eligibility” policy. This rule allows households who receive temporary government assistance to qualify for participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as “food stamps.”
The goal of BBCE is to streamline the SNAP application process at the state level. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a memorandum during the Obama administration calling the BBCE policy a nuanced and complex topic with “potential for misapplication of policy” at local levels.
Republicans have said BBCE allows higher-income households to get government assistance.
However, advocates argue the policy—as it stands—is an option that helps low-income workers get help they need.
CNN reports the proposed rule change could save $2.5 billion a year. More than 3 million of the 38 million people who receive SNAP benefits could be affected by the proposal.