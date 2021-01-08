Home
3 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. — Three more people have reportedly died from COVID-19 in Jackson County.

On Friday, January 8, Jackson County Public Health said the county’s latest coronavirus-related deaths were three men between the ages of 62 and 89 years old. Two of the men had underlying health conditions. For one of the patients, the presence of preexisting conditions is still being investigated.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll to 78 in Jackson County, where 6,366 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began.

The Oregon Health Authority said the state’s total number of COVID cases is 122,847.

More information about the current situation in Jackson County can be found here: https://bit.ly/3q26T4q

