3 more people dead from COVID-19 in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. — Three more coronavirus-related deaths are being reported in Jackson County.
On December 18, public health officials said the county’s 55th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man who tested positive on November 19 and died on December 16 at Ashland Community Hospital.
The 56th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman who tested positive on November 12 and died on November 25 at her residence.
Jackson County’s 57th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man who tested positive on November 20 and died on November 27 at his residence.
All three patients had underlying health conditions, according to Jackson County Public Health.
There were 5,191 cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County. 758 of those were considered active.