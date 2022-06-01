3 people arrested after Josephine County marijuana bust

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Three people were arrested after police raided an illegal marijuana grow operation.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, June 1, a special enforcement team executed a search warrant at a property in the 2000 block of Robertson Bridge Road southwest of Merlin.

At the location, investigators found about 2,400 marijuana plants in several greenhouses. The marijuana was seized and destroyed.

34-year-old Tony Xiong, 33-year-old Shoua Yang and 35-year-old Thai Her were taken into custody and lodged at the Josephine County Jail for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana.

No further information was released by the sheriff’s office.