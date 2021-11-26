3 people shot during at North Carolina mall

Newsroom Staff
DURHAM, N.C.(WRAL/CNN)  – Officials say three people, including a 10-year-old child, were shot at a mall in North Carolina Friday. The child was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shots were fired between two groups who knew each other.

It happened during Black Friday shopping at the Streets at South-Point Shopping Center in Durham.

The mall was placed on lockdown after the shooting.

Witnesses say they heard multiple shots, as many as six, according to one witness.

One person was taken into custody.

Police later tweeted that there was “no further threat at the mall.”

Three additional people were also injured as the mall was evacuated.

