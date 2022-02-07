3 suspects arrested in connection with Klamath Falls shooting investigations

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Three people were arrested during an investigation into a pair of shootings in Klamath Falls.

Police said there were two separate shooting incidents in the city on January 22 and February 1. While nobody was hurt, there appeared to be an intent to cause injury or death.

On February 6, the Klamath Falls Police Department searched a home in the 5500 block of Gatewood Drive as part of the ongoing investigation.

During the search, officers said they found three suspects who were convicted felons with guns. Drugs were also found in the home.

Two of the suspects were identified as Jonathan Mitchell Tune and Mekala Jade Rawlins. They were lodged in the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges including attempted murder and felon in possession of firearms, among other gun-related charges. A third suspect, Benjamin Christopher Sorenson, was arrested for several drug charges and for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336 or the department tip line at 541-883-5334.