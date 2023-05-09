3 years later, Davohnte Morgan still missing

Mt. Shasta, Calif – It’s been three years since a San Francisco man was last seen in the Mt. Shasta area.

Now, investigators want to remind people this case is still open and being investigated.

The Mt. Shasta Police Department says 28-year-old Davohnte Morgan was last seen on May 5th, 2020, walking down South Mount Shasta Boulevard around 9:00 a.m.

His girlfriend reported him missing two days later.

Investigators say they are considering his disappearance “suspicious” and that a missing persons case like this is not normal for the small police department.

Mt. Shasta Police Department Sergeant Devon Priddy said, “This isn’t a cold case, it’s not going away. This is not common for the Mt. Shasta Police Department to have a missing persons case go this long, but we are constantly reviewing it and when we get new officers hired on we have the go through the case so they can get caught up to speed with what’s going on.”

Investigators say Morgan’s girlfriend is a person of interest but not a suspect.

Sgt. Priddy said there are monthly tips coming in about this case but no new information has come up.

Investigators are asking if anyone has information on the disappearance of Davohnte Morgan. If you know something about his whereabouts, call 503-926-7540.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.