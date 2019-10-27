30 solar panels donated to Medford’s Hope Village

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s Hope Village Tiny Homes is now equipped with 3o new solar panels all thanks to local volunteers and donations.
“It was perfect for what the village was needing,” Matt Vorderstrasse, Rogue Retreat Development Director said.
Previously, residents had access from a common area shared by all Hope Village residents, allowing them to charge their devices. Now, each tiny home will have its own power.
“It’s going to supply lighting inside, a fan- for in the summertime to cool it down a little bit, and also a charging port for their phones,” John Chesley, Medford Rogue Rotary Club member said.
One solar panel will be able to supply electricity for two units. Nearly 40 people will enjoy these new amenities. Residents said while it wasn’t a problem living without some sort of electricity inside their tiny home, having the solar panels will be a huge help.
“We spend a lot of money on batteries for lights you know, so that’ll be good,” Rosalva Licea, resident said.
“I have something to look forward to besides staring up at the ceiling at night now,” Marc Osofsky, resident said. “I have lights and plenty of books to read, textbooks, novels, you name it.”
“It’s really a big plus for us to take advantage of this,” Robert Vasquez, resident said.
The rotary club said the project cost around $8,000.
“We raise money through our members and we also went through a district grant,” Chesley said.
Rogue Retreat said the kind gesture and generosity will help these homeless men and women live more comfortably and get back on the right track.
“Rotary is giving light to our lives right now and we’re really appreciative of it,” Vorderstrasse said.
