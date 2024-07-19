300K gallons of water used illegally at Klamath County marijuana grow site

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Three people were arrested on multiple charges, including the illegal use of water, during an authorized raid at an illegal marijuana grow on Keno Worden Road Thursday.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the raid was on property owned by 70-year-old Roxie Ann Ottenbacher. During the search, police found five large greenhouses on the property which contained approximately 3,780 illegal marijuana plants. They also found thousands of feet of PVC piping, plastic drip tubing, potentially harmful fertilizers, as well as copious amounts of trash and debris.

Additionally, police say that over the course of three months, an estimated 295,000 gallons of water was used illegally at the grow site.

Klamath Falls residents 29-year-old Taylor Lalande and 49-year-old Loretta Kerekes as well as 26-year-old Alan Mojicia-Mejia of Orland, California were all arrested. They are facing multiple charges including possession and manufacturing marijuana, criminal conspiracy, and charges related to unlawful appropriation of ground water.

