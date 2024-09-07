$300K going to mental health programs in Ashland, Phoenix-Talent schools

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Students in the Ashland and Phoenix-Talent school districts will soon have more access to mental health programs, thanks to a new $300,000 fund established at the Ashland Community Health Foundation (ACHF).

The Lang Family Children’s Mental Health Fund, founded by Katharine and Ron Lang, will be used to provide mental health and wellness programs for students over the next three years.

In Ashland, the district will use the funds to grow its intern program as well as to build a pipeline for future behavioral health providers. The money will also allow the district to establish a Peer Leader Program. This program will connect SOU students, trained in youth mental health promotion and suicide prevention, with their counterparts at Ashland Middle and High Schools.

“As a school district, like many across the nation, we are experiencing a dramatic increase in our students’ mental health challenges,” said Diane Berry, School Counselor and Child Development Specialist.

Meanwhile, in the Phoenix-Talent School District, the funds will be used to support Latino and migrant families through the district’s Latino Family Outreach program.

“Mental health services, strengthened by the connections with trusted community members, are a powerful force in the Latinx community, fostering healing and resilience,” said Kelly Soter, Director of Equity and Community Care at the Phoenix-Talent School District. “Families are empowered to advocate for their children and the needs of their families. Healthy, healing families are the foundation of our community.”

