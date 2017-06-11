32nd Medford Cruise kicks off with drifting

Medford, Ore. — More than 100 cars from all over the Western U.S. spent the day sliding across the race car track at the Jackson County Sports Park.
This weekend of drifting kicked off the 32nd Medford Cruise with a week full of car events planned ahead.
The drifting event Sunday featured professional drift drivers and even spectators got to take a ride.
Brenda Reeves from Redding, California says her driver was very in-sync with his car.
“I closed my eyes like for the first turn… but then I opened my eyes and we were almost colliding with another – because that’s what it looks like… it’s like you’re colliding when you’re drifting – and then I opened my eyes and from then on I was hooked. I wanna go again,” Reeves said.
Proceeds from all the Medford Cruise events will go to children’s charities.
Announcer Geoff Pitts says they’ve raised almost half a million dollars in 32 years.