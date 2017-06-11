Home
32nd Medford Cruise kicks off with drifting

32nd Medford Cruise kicks off with drifting

Local News Top Stories , ,

Medford, Ore. — More than 100 cars from all over the Western U.S. spent the day sliding across the race car track at the Jackson County Sports Park.

This weekend of drifting kicked off the 32nd Medford Cruise with a week full of car events planned ahead.

The drifting event Sunday featured professional drift drivers and even spectators got to take a ride.

Brenda Reeves from Redding, California says her driver was very in-sync with his car.

“I closed my eyes like for the first turn… but then I opened my eyes and we were almost colliding with another – because that’s what it looks like… it’s like you’re colliding when you’re drifting – and then I opened my eyes and from then on I was hooked. I wanna go again,” Reeves said.

Proceeds from all the Medford Cruise events will go to children’s charities.

Announcer Geoff Pitts says they’ve raised almost half a million dollars in 32 years.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics