33-year-old man dies in local hospital from COVID-19, health officials say

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Josephine County is reporting its second COVID-related death.
County health officials said a 33-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass. That same day, he was transferred to an intensive care unit in Medford. He died there on July 29. He reportedly had underlying health conditions.
According to health officials, the man didn’t live in Josephine County. He just happened to be passing through when he was tested. Even so, he’ll still be considered an active case for the county since he didn’t return home before he died.
This is the second COVID-19-related death in Josephine County after an 81-year-old local man died on April 10.
As of Friday morning, there were 101 total cases of coronavirus in Josephine County. 42 of them are being actively monitored.