33-year-old woman pleads guilty to manslaughter after Coos County shooting

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A 33-year-old woman will spend the next six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter earlier this week.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Alyssa R. Nelson entered a guilty plea Tuesday and was sentenced to 75 months in prison.

The manslaughter charge is in connection to the shooting death of Ian P. Cowan which occurred in Charleston back in February.

Coos County District Attorney, Paul R. Fraser represented the state in this case.

In addition to six years in prison, Nelson is also looking at three years of post-prison supervision.

