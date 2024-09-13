33,000 Boeing workers on strike Friday

RENTON, Wash. (CNN) – About 33,000 Boeing workers are on strike today.

That’s after union members overwhelmingly voted down a proposed contract and authorized the walkout to start overnight.

The strike affects workers at facilities in multiple states.

The rejected contract lists a 25% raise spread out over four years.

Boeing says that’s its largest-ever general wage increase, but many workers say it’s not enough.

Some say they’re upset union negotiators settled for less than the 40% they had wanted.

The Boeing strike could impact the U.S. economy. But analysts say it’s unlikely to affect consumer travel.

