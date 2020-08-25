Home
$33K in donations for GP sobering center

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Sobering Center has received $33,000 in donations this month.

The executive director, Pat Murphey said the Carpenter Foundation is donating $3,000 to the sobering center’s outreach program. This will help fund the creation of a website, equipment for video presentations and uniforms for staff according to Murphey.

Primary Health is donating $30,000 to the center’s operations. Murphey says that money will help them pay the bills and it will cover 10% of their budget. It’s a big help, he says, because grant timelines have been significantly slowed down due to COVID-19.

