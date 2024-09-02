36th annual Blackberry Festival at Shastice park

SHASTICE PARK, Cal. – Mt. Shasta Rotary Club’s Blackberry Festival took place earlier today at Shastice park.

The 36th annual festival is a long-standing tradition every labor day weekend.

Guests got the opportunity to enjoy fresh pies and live music, all while taking in the beautiful scenery of Mt. Shasta.

No admission fee was needed thanks to the sponsors and supporters of the event.

More than 400 pies were baked before the event. Food and craft vendors were also present in the expanded park space.

The sales will help contribute to community projects and partners.

