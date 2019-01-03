37 people arrested for DUII in Grants Pass last month

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Dozens of people were arrested in Grants Pass for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) this past month.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, they arrested a total of 37 people for DUII during a targeted enforcement period in December. 37 others were cited or arrested for driving while suspended and five juveniles were cited for possessing alcohol.
“The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety encourages the motoring public to plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” officers wrote. “Police also encourage citizens who witness suspected impaired drivers to contact police immediately.”