38 people arrested for DUII in Grants Pass last month

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Dozens of drivers were caught up in a DUII enforcement blitz in Grants Pass over the month of May.
During the month of May, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety partnered with other agencies to participate in “High Visibility Enforcement Operations,” during which increased patrols aggressively sought out impaired drivers.
GPDPS said 38 people were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. 64 were cited or arrested for driving while suspended. In addition, five juveniles were cited for possessing alcohol.
“The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety encourages the motoring public to plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” officers said. “Police also encourage citizens who witness suspected impaired drivers to contact police immediately.”