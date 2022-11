WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon and 39 state attorneys general announced a $391.5 million settlement with Google.

The settlement outlined Google misleading its users into thinking they have turned off location tracking, but it still continued to collect their location information.

As part of negotiations, Google also agreed to improve its location tracking disclosure and user controls starting in 2023.

Oregon will receive over $14 million due to its leadership role in the investigation and settlement.