39K marijuana plants, cash, guns seized at illegal grow in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police seized approximately 39,000 illegal marijuana plants, $3,000 in cash, and two guns during an authorized raid at a black-market cannabis grow last week.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served the warrant at a property in the 5900 block of Highway 234 Friday morning.

Police say seven people were also detained during the search.

JCSO also says the property did not have any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing licenses.

During the search, the land owner and a known responsible party were issued a total of $64,000 in fines for violations related to solid waste, non-permitted construction and electrical installation, as well as a failure to obtain a land use permit for marijuana production.

Additionally involved parties will be held responsible for the unauthorized appropriation of water from Snider Creek. According to the sheriff’s office, approximately 1.5 million gallons of water was saved by stopping the water use at the time the search warrant was executed.

This is the same property that fire crews responded to back in April when police say “three large piles of prohibited material had been set on fire.”

