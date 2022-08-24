4 alleged drug dealers arrested following death of Medford teen

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police believe they’ve found the people who were the source of fentanyl that killed a local teen.

Police said that on July 4, a 15-year-old boy overdosed on fentanyl. First responders treated him at the scene in the 4000 block of Vista Pointe Drive in Medford, but he did not survive.

The pill came from a juvenile family member, according to the Medford Police Department.

MPD said the investigation led to the person who provided the fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills to the juvenile. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Tyren Wohosky of Medford, who is now behind bars in the Jackson County Jail.

But the detective didn’t stop there. Police evidence implicated 18-year-old George Soloman of Medford as the person who sold Wohosky the pills. At the time of his arrest, Soloman was reportedly with Eduardo Cortes-Cortes, another alleged fentanyl dealer from the Medford area. Police said Cortes-Cortes and Wohosky possessed over 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Eventually, detectives identified 28-year-old Luiz Meza-Avila as the main source of drugs. According to MPD, Meza-Avila was the main source of the fentanyl-laced pills. Police said Meza-Avila was arrested in a Subway restaurant parking lot on Center Drive. At the time of the arrest, officers reportedly found Meza-Avila with over 10,000 fentanyl pills.

Investigators said all of the alleged drug dealers were charged with unlawful possession, manufacture, and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.

If you or a loved one are suffering from drug addiction, help is available in our area. Local treatment resources can be found at oregonrecoverynetwork.org.