4 candidates run for Medford Mayor in November

MEDFORD, Ore. – We are less than 50 days out from the general election in November.

For the City of Medford, this fall is a transitionary period.

A new city manager is starting this week and with Mayor Randy Sparacino running for county commissioner, a new mayor will take office in January.

But the 4 candidates on the ballot have very different backgrounds.

While there’s no shortage of decisions on the federal and state ballot this year, one local race has attracted particular attention.

Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino is not seeking re-election this year, and four candidates are running for the seat.

Perhaps the most notable is Logan Vaughn.

According to court documents, Vaughan is facing five criminal counts, including stalking and menacing following several incidents at Mountain (MTN) Church on Main Street early this year.

But he doesn’t anticipate that will hurt him in the race, saying, “The voter that I‘m trying to reach is the voter who’s gonna be voting for a felon in November.”

Vaughan’s jury trial should start soon after the November election.

He says if he wins, he wants to see Medford given back to the citizens.

The foundation of my campaign is to end the corruption that’s gone on in this valley for too long.

It’s important that we have an interest of the people because that’s what it’s about, it’s about we the people.

While Vaughn has never been elected to office, the 2nd candidate, Curt Ankerberg has tried several times.

He’s run for city positions, the state legislature and even the Medford school board.

He hung up on us when we reached out to him Tuesday.

But 2 candidates for Medford mayor do have a background with the city.

Former 2-term city councilor Michael Zarosinski says he brings experience to the table as an engineer.

He says Medford faces many of the same problems as the rest of the state when it comes to affordable housing and homelessness, and hopes to find solutions.

“How does Medford best align itself with getting additional assistance from the state, the assistance for our nonprofits to address these needs?” Zarosinski said on a phone call with NBC 5 News.

And I think realistically you kinda need somebody that can get along with others and that’s were a lot of my background and experience comes in to play.

Zarosinski says the vacuum being left behind by Sparacino and City Manager Brian Sjothun leaving, was a motivator for him getting into the race.

And rounding out the ballot, current city councilor and Medford bar owner Clay Bearnson says it’s time for a change in local leadership.

He says what sets him apart is his experience as a downtown business owner.

“One of the things I’m passionate about is revitalizing out downtown.” Bearnson told NBC 5 News.

I have a unique perspective of how having a downtown that’s not very lively, the effects that it has on a small businesses that are downtown.

Additional information on all of the candidates and upcoming races can be found on the Jackson County elections page, as well as in your voter pamphlet.

