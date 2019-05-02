Home
4 Car crash snarls morning traffic in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A crash involving four cars snarled traffic heading to Oregon Tech, and Sky Lakes Medical Center Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:am on Campus Drive just off the Crater Lake Bypass.

Klamath Falls Police say a driver may have had a medical issue that caused them to bounce off three other cars.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening issues.

