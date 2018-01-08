4 dead in apparent Shasta County murder-suicide

BELLA VISTA, Calif. – Four people were found dead inside a Northern California home after an apparent murder-suicide.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 11000 block of Bella Vista Court in Bella Vista Sunday evening. When they arrived, they found one dead person in the residence.
Due to the fire, the majority of the roof had collapsed, covering the inside if the home. Eventually, fire crews were able to gain access and found three more bodies, all adults. Two dogs and a cat were also found dead.
One man and one woman were discovered in the living room with gunshot wounds. A small-caliber handgun was found near the woman. The two others bodies, also a man and woman, were found in a bedroom. It was determined they had gunshot wounds.
At least one of the dogs found dead was shot as well.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said based on evidence at the scene, they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. CAL FIRE will work to determine the cause of the fire.
The identities of the deceased will eventually be released after next of kin has been notified, likely later this week.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135.