4 pedestrians hit in Medford crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police say an 84-year-old man hit four pedestrians near the Starbucks location off Barnett Road in Medford Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the driver became confused, hit the accelerator instead of the brake, hit another vehicle, crashed through a picnic bench, hit nearby pedestrians, and finally stopped when he hit the Peruvian Point food truck.
The Medford Police Department said three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A fourth woman who was pinned between the SUV and food truck freed herself and left the scene, according to MPD.
Medford Police Lieutenant Mike Budreau said, “It could have been a lot worse because the van was under heavy acceleration the whole time, going over pedestrians that actually went underneath the car and out the back of the car. It certainly could have been a lot worse and we’re grateful there were no fatalities.”
Police said the driver was cited for careless driving and his license is being re-evaluated.