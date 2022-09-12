40% of Almeda/So. Obenchain rebuilds are energy efficient & fire resilient

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Two years following the Almeda and south Obenchain fires, there has been a huge push to rebuild the community, In a more fire-resilient and energy-efficient way

One company helping make that happen is Energy Trust.

The non-profit has programs and services that support rebuilding homes and commercial buildings with energy efficiency and solar in mind.

Energy Trust says 40% of the homes that have been rebuilt to this point, have utilized its incentives and assistance.

“They are better lit, they have better indoor air quality, they will cost the homeowner or resident less to operate as the years go on so there are all great reasons to build a highly energy-efficient home,” said Karen Chase with Energy Trust.

To learn more about energy trust and its rebuilds, visit energytrust.org