$4,000 found in donated book

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC News) – It’s not often that you open a book and four grand just happens to fall into your lap, but that’s what happened to a woman who was volunteering at a book sale in Phoenix, Arizona.
Thousands of people flocked to the 63rd annual VNSAa book sale last weekend.
On Sunday, Cathy McAllister picked up a book titled, “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.”
As she was about to put it aside, she noticed that someone had cut a large hole into the book’s pages and placed $4,000 inside.
“We do find money every so often. You find a one or a twenty sometimes, but this was a different category — not $4,000.”
Thankfully, the book had a letter and address inside, making it possible for the money to be returned to its rightful owner.
