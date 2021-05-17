$400,000 to be distributed to those economically impacted by COVID-19

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local nonprofit is distributing nearly a half-million dollars to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
For people who were economically impacted by COVID-19, Options for Helping Residents of Ashland (OHRA) is distributing $400,000 of state funding granted through Access of Jackson County.
According to OHRA, the program has the following specific eligibility criteria:
- Loss of employment or income due to COVID-19 or related factors; or
- Directly impacted by business closures related to COVID-19; or
- Diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19; or
- Compromised health status or elevated risk of infection or vulnerability to health issues related to COVID-19; or
- Incurred significant costs or experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.
The state financial requirement for applicants is that the gross income of all adult household members is at or below 80% of the area median income. There is no residency requirement other than being a resident of Oregon.
“OHRA really values this funding as it will help people move from crisis to stability — which is our key organizational goal,” said OHRA Executive Director Cass Sinclair.
Those who meet the requirements can contact OHRA’s center at 611 Siskiyou Boulevard, Unit 4. You can also reach OHRA by calling 541-631-2235 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.