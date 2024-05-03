42nd annual Southern Oregon Home Show kicks off at Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Home Show kicked off Friday afternoon at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.

The 42nd annual Southern Oregon Home Show just wrapped up its first day, but organizers say Saturday is always the busiest.

Over 200 companies and organizations lined the isles inside, from contractors and builders, to experts in flooring and windows.

Live music filled the space as patrons had an opportunity to meet and exchange information with businesses.

Event host, the Builders Association of Southern Oregon (BASO), says that 80% of the businesses are local.

“This event’s great. It allows us to engage with other businesses in the valley… interact, introduce ourselves, show our logo, show our name, and just really get to know the community,” said Joseph Stanley, owner of Stanley Coatings LLC. “Even things for my own personal home, I’m like, ‘I didn’t know this existed. This is neat, let me give my information to you.’ It’s a good way to find out about new products and new services in the valley.”

The event will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A $5 entry fee is good for all three days.

