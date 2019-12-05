43 impaired drivers arrested in Medford last month

MEDFORD, Ore. – We’re right in the middle of the holiday season, and Medford police want to make sure your holiday celebrations stay safe.
In November, MPD arrested 43 people for driving under the influence of intoxicants. They also issued 12 citations for driving while on the phone.
Medford police said they take impaired driving seriously and plan to focus efforts on road safety.
“The holidays are a time for friends, family, and co-workers to come together in celebration. Whether you’re at an office party, a family member’s home, or out at the bar, it’s essential you make the lifesaving choice to drive sober when the party ends,” MPD said.
MPD will still actively watch for impaired drivers as well as drivers using their cell phones.