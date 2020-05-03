Home
45 new cases of coronavirus in state, no new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is reporting 45 new cases of coronavirus today.

OHA says there are no new deaths from coronavirus.

Jackson County Public Health says there are no new cases in the county today, meaning the county remains at 49 cases total.

Josephine County Public Health is reporting one new case of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 22.

For more information on county level cases, visit www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

