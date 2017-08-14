45 pounds of meth found during Douglas County traffic stop

Douglas County, Ore. – Two people are behind bars following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Douglas County.
At around 8:15 p.m. on August 11, an Oregon State Police Trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near milepost 85.
During the stop, a drug detection K9 alerted to the odor of drugs, according to OSP.
The car was searched, and police found 45 pounds of what they suspect to be methamphetamine.
24-year-old Rafael Valencia and 23-year-old Malori Nelson, both from California, were lodged in the Douglas County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine.
Police will release more information when it becomes available.