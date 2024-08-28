4,500 Portland Fred Meyer workers go on strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Thousands of Portland Fred Meyer employees are on strike at stores around the metro area.

The strike started Wednesday at 6 a.m. as employees holding up signs gathered outside of stores. The strike will last until Sept. 3 at 8 a.m. unless a deal is reached, according to UFCW Local 555. The union represents about 4,500 Fred Meyer employees.

A sign posted at a store in the Hollywood District Wednesday morning said Fred Meyer is hiring temporary workers “as a precautionary measure due to a potential labor dispute with the local UFCW.”

Earlier this month, members of the union voted to authorize a strike over alleged unfair labor practices during contract negotiations.

The union accuses Fred Meyer management of wage discrepancies among stores and departments and unfair labor practices including withholding essential information during negotiations and not processing grievances.