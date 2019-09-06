46 fires reported across Jackson, Josephine Counties

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Crews across the region are responding to multiple reports of wildfires after a Thursday thunderstorm.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said there were 27 lightning-caused fires reported in Jackson County and 19 in Josephine County. 26 of the fires in both counties were extinguished by Friday morning. In total, an estimated 25 acres were burned.
Even though temperatures are expected to be cooler in the coming days, smoldering fires caused by lightning could still flare-up. So, as a precaution, firefighters will continue to patrol until there are three days in a row with no reports of smoke or fires.
If anyone sees smoke in Jackson or Josephine Counties during the next few days, they should report the sighting to and ODF office. If it’s an emergency, call 9-1-1.