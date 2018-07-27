4H helping with waste management at CX Fest

Central Point, Ore. — If you’ve been out at the Country Crossings Music Festival, you’ve seen some of the thousands of people attending the concert. That can produce a lot of trash. To keep the venue clean, it takes a village.
The main stage area is where you can find the most concert-goers. Even though the crowds are huge, the area is staying pretty clean. That’s all thanks to a local organization doing their part.
“Not the fun part of the job,” said Christina Allen, 4H Club leader.
Like the saying goes – one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. But this year at Country Crossings, your recyclables are helping the regional 4H Club.
“We are going around collecting bottles and cans from our recycling bins,” said Megan Allen, 4H Club member.
All recyclables will go back to the bottle drop center. The money raised will go back into the organization. But it’s not easy money.
“So like this we have to take trash out of the bag and there is trash in there.”
Dozens of 4H members take control of a part of the expo during Country Crossings.
“We check all the receptacles and we walk from the 4H office where we do the drop offs and we have to go back to tour staging area,” Allen said.
“The people back here sort it through cans and bottles and paper.”
While it can be a dirty job, they’re making the most out of it.
“It’s a fun time to spend with my mom and my friends and it’s just fun to get out of the house.”
If you’re going to be out Country Crossings this weekend. 4H asked that you take the extra couple seconds to read each bin to make sure you don’t place your bottles and cans in the garbage. Each recycling bin is marked with the green 4H clover.
