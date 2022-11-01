$4M bond measure on ballot for Rogue River schools

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. —The Rogue River School District has a bond measure on the November ballot. It’s seeking voter approval of a $4 million bond.

The district says if it passes, a junior high annex would be built at the high school. The bond would also allow for renovations to the high school locker room, safety upgrades district-wide, plumbing, and electrical upgrades.

“All the money is going to go to make the schools better for the kids, I mean the separate space for the junior high kids is something that’s been requested by the voters for years in this area, the plumbing, and electrical upgrades are just going to keep the buildings in good condition, there’s a lot of good things that happen,” said Don Sweeney, Business Manager with the district.

The district says the bond would cost 74 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value.

Sweeney says if you have a house assessed at $250,000, you’re looking at about 20 dollar difference a year.