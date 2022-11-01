$4M bond measure on ballot for Rogue River schools

Posted by Jenna King November 1, 2022

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. —The Rogue River School District has a bond measure on the November ballot. It’s seeking voter approval of a $4 million bond.

The district says if it passes, a junior high annex would be built at the high school. The bond would also allow for renovations to the high school locker room, safety upgrades district-wide, plumbing, and electrical upgrades.

“All the money is going to go to make the schools better for the kids, I mean the separate space for the junior high kids is something that’s been requested by the voters for years in this area, the plumbing, and electrical upgrades are just going to keep the buildings in good condition, there’s a lot of good things that happen,” said Don Sweeney, Business Manager with the district.

The district says the bond would cost 74 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value.

Sweeney says if you have a house assessed at $250,000, you’re looking at about 20 dollar difference a year.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content